Jalen Mills explains why Devin McCourty reminds him of another influential veteran

As defensive back Jalen Mills gets settled into his New England surroundings, he is seeing similarities between now and his time in Philadelphia.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mills drew up an interesting comparison. He indicated that Devin McCourty reminds him of former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. A member of the Eagles for six seasons, Jenkins is back with the New Orleans Saints for this fall.

Mills noted the similarities in both players’ ability to read things prior to the snap. As Mills noted, McCourty has seen several NFL defenses during a long career. His judgment is valuable.

Jalen Mills likens Devin McCourty to another veteran Mills worked with: Malcolm Jenkins. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/Om0WSFtWO4 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 11, 2021

West New England looking to tighten up their defense for 2021, having knowledgeable veterans could be a key ingredient for success.

