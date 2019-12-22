Jalen Mills carted off to locker room

The Eagles have lost both cornerbacks who started Sunday’s game.

Ronald Darby injured his hip flexor in the first half. Jalen Mills now has left in the third quarter.

Mills was injured while covering Amari Cooper on a pass that went the other way.

Mills jogged off the field and briefly was in the medical tent before leaving the sideline on a cart. John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports that Mills is getting X-rays on his foot.

Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones are the Eagles’ cornerbacks.

Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox briefly left after banging his elbow on Ezekiel Elliott‘s helmet, but he didn’t stay out long. He forced a Tony Pollard fumble that Malcolm Jenkins recovered midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:56 P.M. ET: Mills returned in the fourth quarter.