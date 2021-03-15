The Patriots have been the busiest team in the league on the first day that free agents are allowed to negotiate deals and their activity has now netted them a defensive back.

Jalen Mills has agreed to a four-year deal with New England. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the contract is worth $24 million with $9 million in guaranteed money.

Mills played cornerback and safety during his five seasons with the Eagles. He had 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Mills joins edge rusher Matthew Judon, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and tight end Jonnu Smith as free agents to agree to terms with the team on Monday. They’re also set to get linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung back after they opted out last season, so their defense will have a very different look this year.

Jalen Mills agrees to four-year deal with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk