Jalen Mills agrees to a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots

The Jalen Mills era is over in Philadelphia, as the Green Goblin is signing a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Mills will get $9 million guaranteed.

The versatile defensive back spent five-years in Philadelphia after being drafted in the 7th-round out of LSU.

Mills finishes his Eagles career with 208 total tackles and four interceptions and 37 passes defended.

