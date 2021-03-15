Jalen Mills agrees to a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Jalen Mills era is over in Philadelphia, as the Green Goblin is signing a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Mills will get $9 million guaranteed.

The versatile defensive back spent five-years in Philadelphia after being drafted in the 7th-round out of LSU.

Mills finishes his Eagles career with 208 total tackles and four interceptions and 37 passes defended.

