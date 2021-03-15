Jalen Mills agrees to a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots
Jalen Mills gets $9M guaranteed, per @DrewJRosenhaus. https://t.co/Wc0ihIwCIh
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021
The Jalen Mills era is over in Philadelphia, as the Green Goblin is signing a 4-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Mills will get $9 million guaranteed.
The versatile defensive back spent five-years in Philadelphia after being drafted in the 7th-round out of LSU.
Mills finishes his Eagles career with 208 total tackles and four interceptions and 37 passes defended.
