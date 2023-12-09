Jalen McLeod named to The Athletic college footballs all-portal team

Jalen McLeod flew under the radar when he transferred to Auburn from Appalachian State but he ended up being one of Auburn’s most impactful transfers.

A preseason injury caused a slow start to the season but he quickly became Auburn’s top pass-rusher when healthy, leading the team with 35 pressures and finishing second with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His work was good enough to be named to The Athletic’s 2023 All-Portal Team.

He also had 44 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered one as well. His 80.7 Pro Football Focus grade was the third highest on Auburn’s defense.

His best performance of the season came against Arkansas when he made 3.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss and forced one fumble en route to being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

McLeod has the option to return to the Plains for another season but could also declare for the NFL draft.

