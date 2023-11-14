Jalen McLeod and Keionte Scott earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod and safety Keionte Scott have been named to the All-SEC team of the week after their performances in week 11.

McLeod takes home SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his 9 tackle, 3 sack performance in Auburn’s dominant win over Arkansas.

The junior also recorded another tackle for loss along with the 3 sacks and forced a fumble.

The 3 sack performance is not only the best individual showing from a Tiger defender all year, but also the highest single-game sack production for an Auburn Tiger since 2021.

McLeod has given the Auburn defense one of, if not the best linebacker duos in the country with himself and Eugene Asante. He is peaking at the right time with two regular season games and a bowl game remaining on the schedule.

Safety and punt returner Keionte Scott was also named to the All-SEC Team as the Special Teams Player of the Week.

After a few promising-looking punt returners against Vanderbilt, Scott finally broke one on Saturday for a 74-yard touchdown.

Scott added 9 more yards on returns on the day, finishing with 3 returns for 83 yards and the touchdown. The junior was asked about his thoughts on the return after the win.

“My main focus on punt return is being able to get my eyes down to scan the field and see where the hole is,” Scott said. “After receiving some great blocks from my teammates, I visualize being able to see the hole, hit the hole, stay vertical, and get into the end zone.”

Scott also played a large role on the defensive side of the ball, securing 3 total tackles in the contest.

Monday’s announcement marks the second week in a row two Auburn Tigers have been named to the All-SEC Team of the Week.

Auburn will hope to keep the good times rolling when they return to the Plains for senior day against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire