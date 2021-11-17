Jalen McCleskey among multiple free agent receivers at Saints tryouts

It’s pretty obvious that the New Orleans Saints need improvement at wide receiver and place kicker, so it’s good to see them show some initiative in addressing those concerns. They brought in five free agents for tryouts on Tuesday — an off day for rostered players, when coaches and personnel scouts have time to evaluate them — and some might be more familiar than others. Here is who auditioned on Tuesday, Nov. 16:

WR Jalen McCleskey

Jul 30, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (17) performs wide receiver drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The most familiar name on this list has already spent time with the Saints this year. McCleskey impressed at Tulane’s pro day and signed in the spring, and he turned heads at training camp until a hamstring injury took him out of action. That familiarity is probably going to help his cause if the Saints liked what they saw in putting him through his paces.

WR Cody Core

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Cody Core (17) during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Remember him? Core was one of a couple of receivers who tried out alongside Kenny Stills back in September, though he didn’t make the cut. He’s only played bit parts in his NFL career and may be more of a workout warrior than real contributor.

WR Josh Malone

New York Jets wide receiver Josh Malone catches a pass during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

A fourth round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, Malone didn’t get many looks and was waived in 2019. He spent most of the next two years on the New York Jets practice squad (mixing in a week on the Denver Broncos practice squad in October of this year). He’s got prototype size and speed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds with a 4.4-flat 40-yard dash time.

QB Clayton Thorson

Jul 26, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson (8) during training camp at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 after a solid career at Northwestern (where he went 36-17 as a starter), Thorson never played a down for Philly after being waived during final roster cuts. He spent his rookie season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad before joining the New York Giants the next year. The Saints needed someone to throw passes to their tryout receivers, but they could also be looking for a practice squad quarterback to stash behind Trevor Siemian, Ian Book, and Taysom Hill.

K Brett Maher

New York Jets kicker Brett Maher practices with the Sanford Sports Science Institute on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported that the Saints plan to sign Maher to their practice squad, which makes sense given the struggles that Brian Johnson has experienced as a rookie. Still, the Saints had him go through the motions and try some kicks before they reached that decision.

