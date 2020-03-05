The Oregon State football team is looking for a quarterback in the class of 2021, and a familiar name is on the list.

Jalen Kitna, son of former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jon Kitna, announced via Twitter that he received an offer from Oregon State during an unofficial visit in early March.

After a great time with @Coach_Smith @Coach_Lindgren and the staff I am thankful to announce I have received an offer from Oregon State University! 🟠⚫️ #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam Matthew 5:5 pic.twitter.com/0O2ts6OVfa — Jalen Kitna (@KitnaJalen) March 1, 2020

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal caller out of Reedy High School in Frisco,Texas has already received offers from Florida, Yale, Arizona, Liberty University, Austin Peay State and more.

He previous committed to Boston College before re-opening his future plans in January.

"First off I want thank Boston College and their staff for recruiting me, however, with the staff changes I have decided to decommit from BC and reopen my recruitment," Kitna said in a post. "With that said, BC is still in consideration for me as I navigate my recruitment."

Jalen is following in the footsteps of his father, Jon, who also played quarterback in college. Jon attended Central Washington University without a scholarship and went on to become a starter his freshman year. In 43 games, Jon had 99 touchdowns for 12,353 yards and 59 interceptions. He was inducted into the CWU Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jon played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys from 1996-2013, before injuries led him to retire from football. Jon has since coached for a number of high school and professional teams, recently serving as quarterbacks' coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Kitna, son of former Seahawks QB Jon Kitna, receives offer from Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest