Jalen Johnson with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Warriors now will turn their attention to the buyout market.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers on Thursday.
Days after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving debuted for the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
The Detroit Pistons acquired former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman. Pistons fans, along with some in the NBA were confused by the move.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points per game
The Bucks reportedly acquired former Suns wing Jae Crowder in exchange for five second-round picks as part of a three-team trade with the Nets and Pacers.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Ja Morant previously believed he and the Grizzlies would be just fine as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. Now that doesn't appear to be the case.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
NBA teams are on the clock as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. with a couple of Cleveland Cavaliers being grist for the rumor mill.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.
While big names like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving switched teams, the Cavs stayed out of the NBA trade market.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
The acquisition of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt is the Lakers’ major attempt to fix the Russell Westbrook trade — and their disappointing season.
Weatherford vs. Anadarko was a matchup of top-10 teams in Oklahoma's Class 4A. The final score was 4-2.