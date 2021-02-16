Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

Jalen Johnson’s Duke career is ending early.

The freshman, named a preseason all-ACC selection, met with coach Mike Krzyzewski and decided to declare for the NBA Draft and no longer play for the Blue Devils this season, a school source confirmed to the N&O on Monday night.

The news was first reported by Zagsblog.com.

Johnson played 11 games for Duke this season, missing three games and most of another with a foot injury in December and January. He is remaining in school and will continue to receive treatment from Duke’s staff until he hires an agent.

The 6-9 forward averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Though healthy, he was out of the starting lineup for Duke’s last three games. In Saturday’s 69-53 win at N.C. State, Johnson played only eight minutes and scored three points, all on free throws.

After the game, Krzyzewski said Johnson’s limited minutes had nothing to do with any injury.

This is developing story and will be updated