Jalen Johnson with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/16/2022
Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/16/2022
Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie is on the move again after just one season on the Flats. McDuffie transferred
What channel is UNC basketball vs. Ohio State on Saturday? Here's your broadcast info.
Here's everything you should know about the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the top football all-star game in South Carolina.
There was no shortage of fan-tastical avenues to take into our favorite imagined worlds within themed entertainment, amusement parks, haunts, and immersive activations in 2022. Walt Disney World welcomed two new attractions between Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Meanwhile, various shows like Apple’s Severance and Netflix’s Stranger Things offered up immersive activations. Then of course haunt season was held down by Universal Studios Halloween Horror
UNC basketball faces No. 23 Ohio State at Madison Square Garden. Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the game.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
Ja Morant was suddenly tossed after he was seen talking with a fan sitting courtside in Oklahoma City.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Could Kevin Durant be going to the Lakers?
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
That's some beautiful trolling by Erik Spoelstra.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
LAS VEGAS (AP) The only uncertainty Saturday was whether No. 17 Oregon State would shut out Florida and end the nation's longest scoring streak. Adam Mihalek's 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left finally put the Gators on the scoreboard, one of Oregon State's few disappointments in an otherwise dominant 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl victory. The Beavers reached 10 victories for the third time program history and the first time in 16 years.
Florida didn't score until the final minute in a blowout loss vs. Oregon State that secured back-to-back losing seasons for first time since 1978-79.
The Gators Wire staff reacts to Florida's complete collapse in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.