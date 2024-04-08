Jalen Hurts weighs in on Caitlin Clark GOAT debate

Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest storylines in college athletics over the past several months with her eye-popping three-point shooting and her record-breaking performances. With Iowa’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament National Championship, it’s likely that Clark’s time with the Hawkeyes is over.

One debate that has raged as of late is whether or not Clark can be considered the GOAT without winning her team a national championship. Well, on Sunday, former Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Jalen Hurts weighed in on the controversial subject.

Hurts would point to his time at Alabama as a reference to his opinion on the matter.

“I think that’s what makes the difference between the word best and great. Everybody dreams of winning championships, you know. That’s where we, coming from Alabama, experiencing that, it’s just a level of having that opportunity year in and year out. And now, to have an opportunity to do that in the NFL. That’s what everybody strives for.” “I think for Coach Staley she said she got to the dance all the time and never finished it. That’s why she’s coaching. So, I think it is something to winning championships. I think the talent kind of dictates how many you need to win. But championships, it’s all about winning. That’s always the main thing and that’s why everybody competes so much.”

Hurts’ thoughts can be wrapped up in his closing remarks, “It’s all about winning”.

"It's ALL about winning." —@JalenHurts on whether you need a championship to be the GOAT 🐐🏆 pic.twitter.com/eSnf41oVhE — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2024

