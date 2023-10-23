Jalen Hurts wearing brace on left leg to start second half

Jalen Hurts took some hard hits in the first half. The last came on a sack by Jaelan Phillips on the final play of the half.

The Eagles quarterback was the last player to return to the sideline after halftime as backup Marcus Mariota warmed up.

Hurts is wearing a brace on his left leg as the second half starts.

He did not miss a play, returning to action when the Eagles got the ball back after a Dolphins punt.

Hurts is 12-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown to Dallas Goedert. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run on the quarterback push play.