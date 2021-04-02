Jalen Hurts to wear No. 1

As Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts moves from Year 1 to Year 2 of his NFL career, he’ll be switching from Jersey No. 2 to Jersey No. 1.

The Eagles announced today that Hurts is wearing No. 1 this season. Last year he wore No. 2. In college he wore No. 1 at Oklahoma and wore No. 2 at Alabama.

Hurts apparently prefers No. 1, which punter Cameron Johnston wore last year. This year Johnston signed with the Texans.

The Eagles also announced that backup quarterback Joe Flacco will wear No. 7. Flacco has previously worn No. 5 throughout his NFL career.

