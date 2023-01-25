Jalen Hurts: I’ve felt better, but I have to get it done

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked closer to himself in the divisional round of the playoffs than he did in his Week 18 return from a sprained right shoulder, but he’s not all the way back from that injury.

Hurts conceded that point during a Wednesday press conference before adding that still feeling the effects of the injury was of no consequence given the magnitude of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

“I’ve felt better, but it doesn’t really matter. Gotta get it done,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Hurts threw two touchdowns and ran for another against the Giants, so he was able to remain productive in spite of any lingering shoulder issues. The Eagles will be looking for more of the same as they make their bid for the Super Bowl this weekend.

