Jalen Hurts using ‘pop quizzes’ to help keep Eagles wide receivers sharp
Jalen Hurts is the consummate leader and heading into his second season with the Eagles, he’s adapting his own style for keeping his wide receivers sharp when it comes to the playbook.
After a recent Eagles practice, Hurts and Reagor explained to NBC Sports Philadelphia, how the quarterback’s pop-quizzes help keep the entire wide receiving sharp and on their toes.
“You would just be walking in there and he’s like, ‘What do you have on this?’ ‘Oh, I got this.’ ‘OK, I’m just checking,’” Reagor said. “And it could be something that coach (Nick Sirianni) may have just told him yesterday. He’s just trying to make sure we’re up on it.”
Hurts is the Eagles’ expected starter and he’ll need to be on the same page with his wide receivers if he wants to be successful.
