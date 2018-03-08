Jalen Hurts trolls Auburn when paying off bet with Charles Barkley

Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, left, and Tua Tagovailoa have their picture taken during the NCAA college football national championship parade, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won the national championship game against Georgia 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Iron Bowl never stops.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Charles Barkley, who played basketball at Auburn, had a bet for the Iron Bowl. If Alabama won, Barkley would have to wear an Alabama jersey one night during his NBA on TNT duties. If Auburn won, Hurts would have to wear an Auburn jersey on Alabama’s campus.

Auburn beat the Crimson Tide to advance to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. But the Bulldogs won the SEC title, getting Alabama in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.

Alabama then beat Clemson and Georgia for the College Football Playoff title. With that in mind, take a look at how Hurts paid off his bet with Barkley.





Well played, Alabama. Well played.

