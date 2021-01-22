Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

‘

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to officially announce the hire of Nick Sirianni to the position of head coach, but the Colts offensive coordinator is set to lead a massive rebuild.

When Carson Wentz was sent to the bench and rumors surfaced that he could possibly request a trade, we analyzed the 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles franchise quarterback.

Sirianni has yet to speak to the Philadelphia media, and until he does, there’s plenty of free time to speculate on his thoughts about the Eagles quarterback position.

During his interview to discuss the firing of Doug Pederson, owner Jeffrey Lurie referred to both of his quarterbacks as assets.

If Sirianni was hired to fix Carson Wentz, then Hurts could be the Eagles’ most valuable asset heading into a spring where several teams need a dual-threat quarterback.

Here are five potential landing spots if the Eagles choose to accumulate draft picks.

New York Jets

Robert Saleh reportedly likes what he has in quarterback Sam Darnold, but if the Jets wanted to go in another direction with the No. 2 overall pick, dealing Darnold and then replacing him with Hurts, would allow New York to choose the best available player. Penei Sewell or DeVanta Smith would be an exciting way to start out the Saleh era in New York City with his shiny new quarterback.

Houston Texans

DeSean Watson wants out and Jalen Hurts would surely be open to returning home. The Texans need picks and a versatile athlete at quarterback. Hurts could handle the attention that comes with replacing Watson, while some of the picks accumulated in a deal for their franchise quarterback could be used as compensation to acquire the Eagles' second-round pick.

Atlanta Falcons

When the Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, owner Arthur Blank made it clear that his new coach would have a say in the futures of quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones. New coach Arthur Smith is still assessing the Falcons roster. “No decision with personnel has been made right now,” Smith said via PFT. “It’s just so early. . . . We’re just not gonna make any snap judgments. There is a long process. We’ve got to get in here with staffs. We’ve got to go through every guy on this roster. And we’re gonna take our time. There’s no decision that has to be made today. It’s not Matt and Julio, it’s every player on this roster.” Atlanta is SEC country and if Smith wants to start things out with a bang, moving on from Matt Ryan and that huge salary could force the Falcons to move on from the $40.9 million cap hit. Smith knows quarterbacks and Hurts could be his NFC version of Ryan Tannehill

Carolina Panthers

Joe Brady appears set to remain in his position as offensive coordinator and if the Panthers decide to move on from Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina could draft a quarterback at No. 8 overall, or they could take the best available weapon on the board thanks to an earlier trade for Hurts. Hurts brings more athleticism to the position and would benefit greatly from having a healthy Christian McCaffrey as his running mate.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are in need of a franchise quarterback and with New England set to pick at No. 15 overall, Bill Belichick could swing a trade for Hurts and match him up with Josh McDaniels. New England has the cap space to add weapons, while Hurts and Belichick can bond over the relationship with Alabama head coach, Nick Saban.