The Eagles have had two possessions. They have two touchdowns.

Philadelphia leads the Commanders 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles used the short field that came with Josh Sweat‘s forced fumble on a sack of Taylor Heinicke for a three-play, 18-yard scoring drive on their first possession. After the Commanders tied the game 7-7 on a 1-yard run by Antonio Gibson, Philadelphia went 78 yards in nine plays.

The Eagles overcame a 10-yard holding penalty on Dallas Goedert by getting a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Benjamin St-Juste on the next play. That set up the Eagles at the Washington 6.

Philadelphia scored on the next play on a jump pass from Hurts to Goedert.

The Eagles have 76 yards and Hurts is 6-of-8 for 52 yards.

Jalen Hurts’ touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert puts Eagles back on top originally appeared on Pro Football Talk