Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rare performance in Sunday night’s win over the Packers.

Hurts had 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards, making it just the fourth time in NFL history that a player reached 150 yards both passing and rushing in a game.

The three previous times it happened were three very memorable games from great running quarterbacks: Michael Vick had 173 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in a Falcons win over the Vikings that ended with Vick running for a touchdown. Colin Kaepernick had 263 passing yards and 181 rushing yards in a 49ers playoff win over the Packers. And Lamar Jackson had 236 passing yards and 152 rushing yards in a win over the Bengals during his MVP season in 2019.

Hurts is getting some attention as an MVP candidate himself, and he’s winning games for the Eagles in unique fashion.

Jalen Hurts topped 150 passing yards and 150 rushing yards, a rare feat in NFL history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk