Jalen Hurts' top plays 2022 season

Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator.
113 million viewers watched the photo-finish of Fox's telecast of the highest scoring NFL championship game since 2018.
The Eagles QB turned in an all-time performance in the Super Bowl, and that can't be forgotten simply because it came up short.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72. Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the [more]
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Players were slipping around the field at State Farm Stadium.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
The NFL’s personnel notice does not have Derek Carr‘s name on it. That leaves the Raiders 24 hours to make a move with Carr before the $40.4 million in injury guarantees on his contract become fully guaranteed. The Raiders are expected to release Carr before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He then would become eligible to [more]