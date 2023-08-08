Jalen Hurts into the top 5 of the NFL 100

Several Oklahoma Sooners have been featured on this year’s iteration of the NFL 100 as voted on by the players.

On Monday, another former Sooner made the list coming in at No. 3. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was voted as a top-five player by his peers.

It was a magical season for Hurts and the Eagles. The Eagles had the best record in the entire NFL, going 14-3.

Hurts had, by far, his best season in the NFL. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He added another 760 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns while finishing second in the league MVP race to Patrick Mahomes.

Soaring to the #3 spot 🦅 What a year for @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/orLKKIIsve — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 8, 2023

He was the heart and soul of a team who went on to play in the Super Bowl. It was a back-and-forth matchup, but the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles smashed the 9.5 win total and the second-place expectations. Now they look to bounce back from the heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl and find themselves back to claim their second Super Bowl win.

Hurts spent one season in Norman, but it was a special one. After losing his job for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he transferred to Oklahoma and helped lead them to the College Football Playoff before running into a buzzsaw that was Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Hurts finished second in the Heisman Trophy race in 2019. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. After backing up Carson Wentz for a season, Hurts took the starting job and has only improved since.

Going into his third year as a starter, he and the Eagles have become one of the best offenses in the NFL. He improved as a passer and is arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL. Another MVP type season could be in store for the former Sooners great.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire