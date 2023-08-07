Jalen Hurts’ top 10 performances to celebrate his 25th birthday

The Eagles have the day off today, meaning All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts can celebrate his August 7 birthday in style.

The 2020 second-round pick has blossomed from a likely backup quarterback to a Pro Bowler, and MVP candidate entering year No. 4.

Hurts has started 34 of 45 games in his career, amassed a 22-8 record as a starter in the regular season since 2021 (second behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes), and has won 17 of his last 18 regular-season starts.

With Philadelphia returning to practice, we’re looking at the top 10 performances in Hurts four years with the Eagles.

Feb. 12, 2023 Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Eagles lost the Super Bowl 38-35, but Hurts was masterful on the global stage, going 27-38 passing for 304 yards and one passing touchdown.

Hurts also had three rushing touchdowns and 70 yards on the ground in the masterful performance.

Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Saints

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts and Miles Sanders both rushed for over 100 yards on the day, and he was solid as a passer, going 17 of 30, for 167 yards and one touchdown, while leading Philadelphia to a 24-14 upset over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts finished with a QBR of 83.6, and up until a late fourth-quarter fumble, Hurts was able to avoid the costly turnovers that have plagued the Eagles through the 2020 season.

Hurts tossed the second touchdown pass of his career when he hit Alshon Jeffery for a 15-yard back-shoulder fade early on in the ball game.

Sept, 19 2022 vs. Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay’s performance against Justin Jefferson was MVP-worthy; the signal-caller was lights out in the dominant Monday night win.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the best player on the field, going 26 of 31 passing for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Hurts also had 11 carries for 52 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the night while controlling the pace and making timely throws.

Dec 20, 2020 vs. Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In his first matchup against Kyler Murray, Hurts lost the battle but performed admirably.

Hurts followed up his Week 14 performance over the Saints with a recording setting outing against the Cardinals.

The second-round pick threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score.

Hurts showed poise in the pocket, didn’t turn the ball over, and inspired his teammates around him.

Nov. 21, 2021 vs. Saints

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a 40-29 win over New Orleans, Hurts had 69 yards on the ground and 3 scores.

As a passer, he was 13 of 24 for 147 yards and most importantly, no turnovers.

Dec. 21, 2021 vs. WFT

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hurts shined during a Tuesday night performance against the Commanders.

Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, helping the Eagles come back from an early deficit to beat COVID-ravaged Washington 27-17 Tuesday night in a critical showdown with NFC playoff implications.

Hurts was 20 of 26 for 296 yards passing with the TD and an interception after Dallas Goedert had a pass deflect off his right foot and into the hands of Washington’s Landon Collins.

Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta vs. Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts firmly entrenched himself as the Eagles starting quarterback after a dominant performance in Philadelphia’s 32-6 season-opening win on the road.

Hurts was electric in the season opener, erasing any talk of a trade for at least that week. The second-year quarterback completed 27-of-35 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing seven times for 62 yards.

Sept 25, 2022 vs. Washington

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In his first game against a Carson Wentz led Commanders team, Hurts was 22-35 passing for 340 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Dec 4, 2022 vs. Titans

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are best friends, so you had to expect the Eagles quarterback to put on his best performance in the first matchup with the Titans since the draft night trade.

Hurts was 29-39 passing, for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win.

Jan 21, 2023

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In his first playoff win, All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged nine carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Giants.

The win advanced Philadelphia to the NFC title game.

