Jalen Hurts out today, Eagles expect him to be ready if needed next week

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Saints, and now the question is whether he’ll next play in Week 18, or in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hurts is out today but will be ready next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

But if the Eagles win today, they won’t need him next week: A Philadelphia win clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a playoff bye to the divisional round. So if the Eagles win today, it’s hard to believe they would risk Hurts aggravating his shoulder injury in a meaningless Week 18 game.

If the Eagles lose today, they can’t clinch the No. 1 seed this week, and that would likely mean Hurts starts in the season finale against the Giants.

So if Gardner Minshew and the Eagles can beat the Saints today, Hurts’ regular season is likely over. If the Eagles lose their second in a row, expect to see Hurts back on the field next weekend.

