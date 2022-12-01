Jalen Hurts: Titans are 'disruptive at every position'
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the Tennessee Titans are "disruptive at every position."
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons says he's excited about the challenge of facing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and talked about what makes him so effective.
Lions Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah both practice without restrictions as they advance through the NFL's concussion protocol
Titans Mike Vrabel calls Eagles the NFL's best team; Says Week 13 matchup is about more than wide receiver A.J. Brown
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
The Rose Bowl isn't obligated to select the highest-ranked teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 if the conference champs are in the playoff.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
Michigan football defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an Oct. 7 incident, Washtenaw County court records show
It is possible that Jim Leonhard could return in 2023 as UW's defensive coordinator. He has held that title since 2017.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis was with Auburn football and played under Hugh Freeze at Liberty.
There always unexpected results during the college football season. Here are the 15 biggest surprises and disappointments across the country.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)