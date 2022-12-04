Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns, runs for one as Eagles lead 21-10 at half

Chants of “MVP! MVP!” have echoed through Lincoln Financial Field today and for good reason. Jalen Hurts improved his candidacy in the first half, throwing two touchdowns and running for another.

The Eagles lead 21-10 at halftime.

Other than an uncharacteristic five false starts and nine total penalties, the Eagles have rolled. They outgained the Titans 300 to 150 in the first half.

Hurts is 18-of-25 for 268 yards and has touchdown throws of 34 yards to DeVonta Smith and 40 yards to A.J. Brown. Brown, playing against his former team for the first time, has three catches for 61 yards and also drew a 24-yard pass interference penalty on Tre Avery to set up Hurts’ 2-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in the half.

The Titans lost rookie receiver Treylon Burks on his 25-yard touchdown pass. Eagles defensive back Marcus Epps had a vicious, illegal hit on Burks, who left for the training room for a concussion evaluation and has not returned. It was Burks’ first career touchdown catch.

Tennessee also had injuries to linebacker David Long (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) in the first half. Both are questionable to return.

Derrick Henry has seven carries for 21 yards, and Ryan Tannehill has completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown and has run for 34 yards on three carries.

