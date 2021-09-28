Jalen Hurts throws pick-six to Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Nick Sirianni told ESPN’s Lisa Salters the first drive of the second half would be enormous for his Philadelphia Eagles.

The hopes and dreams went up in smoke for the first-year head coach … quickly.

Jalen Hurts threw a pass intended for DeVonta Smith, his former teammate from Alabama. Smith fell to the turf while running his pattern.

Instead, it wound up in the hands of Dallas DB Trevon Diggs, who could have waltzed the 59 yards in front of him to the end zone.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys had a 27-7 lead, and Hurts had thrown a pair of interceptions.

Peyton Manning didn’t enjoy the play on the ESPN2 broadcast.

Dez Bryant liked it, though.

