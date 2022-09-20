Jalen Hurts throws one TD pass, runs for two as Eagles dominate first half, 24-7

The Eagles are halfway to a 2-0 start.

They dominated the Vikings in the first half, outgaining them 347 yards to 93. The Eagles lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Vikings put together one drive in the first half, going 75 yards on nine plays. They went three-and-out on their other four drives. Kirk Cousins is 9-of-15 for 61 yards and a touchdown, which went to tight end Irv Smith, while Justin Jefferson has three receptions for 24 yards.

Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw one in the first half. His touchdown runs covered 3 and 26 yards, and he has 50 yards on seven carries to lead the team.

His touchdown pass was a 53-yard throw to Quez Watkins.

Hurts is 17-of-20 for 251 yards, while Dallas Goedert has four receptions for 74 yards and Watkins two for 69. DeVonta Smith added five receptions for 64 yards.

