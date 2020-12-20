Jalen Hurts is throwing touchdown passes in near-impossible situations

Per Pro Football Reference, there have been 36 touchdown passes thrown on fourth down this season coming into Week 15. Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were tied with the league lead with four such touchdowns, followed by Matt Ryan with three, followed by Joe Burrow, Ryan Tannehill, and Andy Dalton with two.

The other quarterback with two fourth-down touchdown passes this season before Sunday’s action? Jalen Hurts, who threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward against the Packers in Week 13 after he replaced Carson Wentz in-game, and then this 15-yard score against the Saints’ Cover-0 last week in his first NFL start:

Jalen Hurts to Alshon Jeffery TD Eagles first TD in the first half in 5 games 👀 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8U0ParCCTt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 13, 2020

Wentz, by the way, has one touchdown and two picks on fourth down this season.

Hurts did it again against the Cardinals on Sunday, with this red zone touchdown to Ward on fourth-and-3:

Hurts also hit receiver Quez Watkins on this 32-yard touchdown on third-and-20.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has long been aggressive in adverse situations, and it seems that he has the ideal quarterback to get that done in the rookie second-rounder. Because Hurts doesn’t blink at those adverse situations, it can truly be said that the Eagles’ offensive philosophy is now…