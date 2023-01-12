Jalen Hurts on his throwing shoulder: It’s a good thing there’s a bye week

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, in his first interview at his locker stall and away from the podium, said about not throwing today: “It’s a good thing there’s a bye week.” Didn’t dispute the notion that he might not be 100 pct. by next weekend, “but I’ve played injured before.” pic.twitter.com/50adK5zbdw — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 12, 2023

The Eagles handled their business against the Giants in Week 18 and that was a good thing because Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts would probably be doubtful for a Wild Card matchup.

After earning the No. 1 overall seed, Hurts and the Eagles have the lone bye week in the NFC and that’s a very good thing for the third-year quarterback.

Hurts said that he’s “played injured before” when asked whether he’ll be back to 100 percent and his comments were similar to what head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday.

Eagles buzz: Josh Sweat returns to practice, players requested padded sessions during bye week

Ranking offensive coordinator candidates the Eagles could target if Shane Steichen departs

Eagles PFF grades: Highest and lowest graded players from 2022 NFL regular season

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles set to reload at several key positions

