Jalen Hurts TD puts Eagles up 7-0

Quarterback Jalen Hurts staked the Eagles to a lead over the Bills in the first quarter of Sunday's home game.

Hurts capped 10-play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run and the Eagles are up 7-0 with just over a minute left to play in the opening quarter.

It's the 10th rushing touchdown of the season for Hurts and that makes it three straight years with at least 10 rushing touchdowns for the Eagles quarterback.

The Eagles went three-and-out after three Hurts incompletions on their first drive, but their defense was able to force a pair of punts on either side of that possession. Back-to-back Bills false starts helped push them out of field goal range on the second drive and running back James Cook dropped a pass that looked like it would be a walk-in touchdown.