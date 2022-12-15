Jalen Hurts speaks generously of Bears' quarterback Justin Fields

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Jalen Hurts speaks generously about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed respect and admiration to Justin Fields on Wednesday, ahead of the Bears-Eagles matchup this Sunday at Soldier Field.

“I love watching football,” Hurts told Eagles reporters Wednesday. “I love the game. I love seeing the way different players handle different situations. Talking about Justin Fields, he’s always been a player that I’ve had a lot of respect for — at Georgia, at Ohio State, coming into the Bears and doing what he’s been able to do in a short time.”

Outside of Fields, Hurts has taken off this season. He is in the running for the MVP award after leading the Eagles to an NFC-leading 12-1 record through 14 weeks. He's tallied 3,157 passing yards (10th) along with 22 passing touchdowns (sixth amongst quarterbacks). He also has three interceptions, pointing to his improved efficiency going from a 2.1 percent interception rate to 0.8 percent this season.

The third-year quarterback, like Fields, is tremendous on his feet too. He has nearly 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season. He's helped lead the Eagles offense to a franchise-record 27 rushing touchdowns this season.

Fields, and the Bears, can learn from the Eagles organization and their success this season. Hurts was once questioned as a young quarterback over the past two seasons. It wasn't until Howie Roseman developed the roster around him – trading for A.J. Brown, improving the offensive line, etc. – that Hurts and the Eagles started to improve.

Currently, the Bears have one of the worst rosters in the league. They have the worst-rated defense and hardly any weapons to write home about on the offensive side.

Nevertheless, the front office has big plans this offseason. They will have the most cap space of any NFL team by a large margin and eight draft picks at their disposal to improve the likes of the roster, including the No. 3 overall pick, as of this writing.

Despite the Bears' 3-10 record, which stands as the second-worst record in the NFL, Fields has put himself and the team on the radar this year. He's broken several NFL records, including the single-game quarterback rushing record, and is flirting with overcoming Lamar Jackson's single-season quarterback rushing record.

And Hurts is well aware of Fields' ability on the field.

"We have to be prepared for him," Hurts said.

