Jalen Hurts speaks on the Carson Wentz trade for the 1st time originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Speaking about the Carson Wentz trade for the first time publicly, Eagles presumed starter Jalen Hurts said his mentality isn’t changing.

Hurts was a guest on the Adam Schefter Podcast in an episode that dropped Monday and was asked about several topics, including last month’s trade that sent his former teammate to Indianapolis for draft picks.

Schefter asked Hurts if the trade surprised him.

“I think it was just an opportunity for me,” Hurts said to Schefter. “I think it shows the trust in what they think I can be as a player. So I want to prove them right.”

Apparently, Hurts will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2021. Eagles owner Jeff Lurie has given his personnel department the directive to build around Hurts for the upcoming season, according to an ESPN report.

Hurts, 22, ended up starting the last four games of the 2020 season after Wentz was benched. If nothing else, there was definitely some awkwardness around the quarterback situation in the NovaCare Complex during his rookie season.

Despite being drafted in the second round to a team that already had an established franchise quarterback, Hurts never had a backup mindset. He’s ultra competitive and it’s fair to wonder how that competitiveness played inside the building. But because he never acted like a backup, Hurts won’t have to change anything now that he isn’t one.

“I kind of kept the same mentality I’ve had this whole time,” Hurts said about his reaction to the Wentz trade. “Control what I can control and me being the best player I can be. It ain’t too much of my business, so I don’t get into that.”

When asked if he had spoken to Wentz since the trade last month, Hurts responded, “No sir.”

“I send him my blessings,” Hurts said. “I wish him nothing but the best and I hope he takes off. I hope he has a great remainder of his career.”

Story continues

Hurts said his main goal going into Year 2 is to improve his consistency. He said that’s what he learned is so vital for success at the NFL level. He’s been working this offseason with noted quarterbacks guru Quincy Avery and also Bobby Stroupe, who trains Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts said he plans to meet up and work out with his receivers this offseason, especially if the Eagles’ spring program is all virtual again. Hurts worked out with some of his teammates last summer too. The only difference this year will be that he is now the guy.

“I think nothing changes for me and my mindset,” he said. “Going in every day, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be, impact the guys around me and ultimately it’s about winning football games and being consistent in doing so. My mentality, it doesn’t alter. Not one bit.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube