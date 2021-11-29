Jalen Hurts has a sore ankle, Eagles to evaluate as week goes on

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough game against the Giants on Sunday and he got dinged while throwing three interceptions in the 13-7 loss at MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that Hurts has a sore ankle while running through the injuries from Sunday’s game. Sirianni was asked if Hurts will be able to play against the Jets when the Eagles return to New Jersey in Week 13 and he said that he is hopeful, but that the team would have a better idea after Hurts receives treatment in the coming days.

Hurts ran eight times for 77 yards on Sunday, but was 14-of-31 for 129 yards as the Eagles failed to click through the air throughout the loss.

Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett are on the 53-man roster behind Hurts with Minshew likely to start if Hurts isn’t able to play this week.

