Jalen Hurts signs mega-deal & 2023 All-Juice Team in honor of Terez Paylor
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension. This deal caps off a fantastic three-year career arc for Hurts, who was originally drafted to be a backup, but it also resets the QB market going forward.
Next, they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team, which collects some of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft at all levels, from top-ten locks to priority free agents. Robinson and McDonald discuss how they made the decision for each pick (including a contentious decision between Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young) and cap off the show by giving their favorite late-round selections.
1:35 - Eagles make QB Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year, $255M contract extension. This deal caps off a fantastic three-year career arc for Hurts, who was originally drafted to be a backup, but it also resets the QB market going forward.
10:15 - Robinson introduces the All-Juice Team and explains how each pick was made through a tier system.
17:20 - Quarterback: Bryce Young. There was some debate between Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson, but Young won out due to his production at Alabama.
22:15 - Running Back: Tulane's Tyjae Spears. McDonald sees Spears as a home run threat who plays bigger than his size.
24:05 - Wide Receivers: A.T. Perry, Zay Flowers and Tank Dell. Dell is undersized but dominated at the Senior Bowl.
28:15 - Tight End: Darnell Washington gets the spot for his elite athleticism and blocking ability.
31:35 - Offensive Line: Peter Skoronski and Darnell Wright at tackle, and O'Cyrus Torrance, Chandler Zavala and Olusegun Oluwatimi on the inside. The duo prioritized offensive line to protect Bryce Young.
38:20 - Defensive Line: Mazi Smith, Gervon Dexter, Calijah Kancey and Will McDonald. This group has an enormous ceiling with a lot of raw talent.
48:10 - Linebackers: Dee Winters, Isaiah Land and Aubrey Miller. This LB class is fairly weak, especially getting into the later rounds.
51:55 - Cornerbacks/Safeties: Christian Gonzalez, Julius Brents, Starling Thomas, Chris Smith and Kaevon Merritweather. McDonald loves Smith's reliability coming from Georgia.
56:25 - Favorite late-round pick from the All-Juice Team: McDonald picks OL Chandler Zavala, while Robinson goes with Houston WR Tank Dell.
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor