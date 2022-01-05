Jalen Hurts sends letter to NFL regarding FedEx Field railing incident

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team in Week 17 at FedEx Field.

After the game, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the field through the tunnel, as fans leaning on a guardrail suddenly fell to the ground, nearly landing on Hurts.

Hurts immediately began helping the fans up, checking on them and posing for pictures before entering the locker room.

On Tuesday, Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and Washington asking about any type of “follow-up action” regarding the incident.

Here’s the full letter:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

You can’t blame Hurts for being concerned. He could have been seriously injured in an incident that was preventable. Also, the fans who crashed through the guardrail onto the ground could have also been seriously injured. So, kudos to Hurts for being concerned about those fans.

It’s another embarrassing incident for Washington and FedEx Field. You also have to question where was the security here? The fans shouldn’t have been leaning onto the guardrail in the first place.

Another issue here is why didn’t Washington immediately release a statement regarding the incident after the game? The team should have shown some concern.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, Washington team president Jason Wright did receive Hurts’ letter and responded privately via email.

Washington team president Jason Wright received the letter from Hurts and sent a private email in reply, per a team spokesperson. https://t.co/O2cwrFT0zt — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 4, 2022

On a day where there was some positive news regarding the team, there always appears to be something negative shortly thereafter.

Another day in Washington.