Plenty of Eagles fans who may have been skeptical about quarterback Jalen Hurts decided to vote with their credit cards after he played incredibly well in his 2021 debut.

Via Damichael Cole of the Philadelphia Inquirer, sales of the Jalen Hurts jersey increased by 500 percent from Saturday to Sunday, the biggest spike for any player in the league.

Rookie receive DeVonta Smith also has seen an increase in his jersey sales since Sunday, after scoring a touchdown in his first NFL game.

Hurts had three touchdown passes, 264 passing yards, and 62 rushing yards.

Time will tell whether it’s sustainable for the Eagles. who beat the Falcons in Atlanta. They’ll be facing a 49ers team on Sunday that is much better than Atlanta.

Jalen Hurts sees huge increase in jersey sales originally appeared on Pro Football Talk