Jalen Hurts has the same mentality despite being highest paid player in the NFL

Money can change a man, but that’s never been the case with Jalen Hurts. Last week, Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a new five-year deal that makes him the highest-paid quarterback and player in the NFL, but it will always still be the same old Jalen. The deal also includes a no-trade clause for the QB, the first in the Eagles’ franchise history.

At a press conference today, Hurts showed he is still that same eager freshman from Alabama chasing championships despite the recent payday. The media asked Hurts how satisfying it is to become the highest-paid player in the league and he calmly replies saying, “Money is nice, Championships are better.”

When you are building your franchise around a guy who is championship obsessed, not obsessed with himself, that’s when you know you are in good hands. Championships and the team is all that Hurts has ever cared for. It’s great to see the change doesn’t get to his head.

Jalen went on to add that despite that new brinks truck in his backyard, “Nothing changing, but the weather.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jalen Hurts and his NFL career.

More Bama in NFL!

DL A'Shawn Robinson signing with New York Giants

More Bama in NFL!

ESPN ranks the best late-round draft pick for every Power 5 team

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire