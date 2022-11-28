Jalen Hurts rushes for 100 yards in first quarter and Eagles regain lead early in second quarter

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went over 100 yards rushing . . . in the first quarter. He has seven carries for 103 yards.

The Eagles trailed 14-13 to start the second quarter, making it the highest-scoring first quarter in a game this season.

But the Eagles scored on the first play of the second quarter to regain the lead on a 2-yard run by Miles Sanders. The Eagles have rushed for 155 yards as Sanders has 10 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts’ only other 100-yard rushing game came in 2020 when he had 18 carries for 106 yards against the Saints.

He has completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards.

Hurts, though, took a big shot to the ribs on the final play of the first quarter, a 1-yard run to the 1-yard line.

