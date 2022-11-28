Jalen Hurts rushes for 100 yards in first quarter and Eagles regain lead early in second quarter

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went over 100 yards rushing . . . in the first quarter. He has seven carries for 103 yards.

The Eagles trailed 14-13 to start the second quarter, making it the highest-scoring first quarter in a game this season.

But the Eagles scored on the first play of the second quarter to regain the lead on a 2-yard run by Miles Sanders. The Eagles have rushed for 155 yards as Sanders has 10 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts’ only other 100-yard rushing game came in 2020 when he had 18 carries for 106 yards against the Saints.

He has completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards.

Hurts, though, took a big shot to the ribs on the final play of the first quarter, a 1-yard run to the 1-yard line.

Jalen Hurts rushes for 100 yards in first quarter and Eagles regain lead early in second quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories