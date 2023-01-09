Jalen Hurts returns and Eagles clinch No. 1 seed in NFC by downing Giants

Barry Werner
The Philadelphia Eagles got their quarterback back and found the winning touch again in Week 18.

Philadelphia toppled the New York Giants, 22-16, at the Linc on Sunday and in the process earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye that goes with it.

The Eagles raced to a 19-0 lead and managed to down Big Blue, which closed within six points on a Kenny Golladay pass from Davis Webb with 1:43 left.

Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 passing yards and an interception. He rushed 9 times for 13 yards.

The Giants already had wrapped up a Wild-Card spot and started Davis Webb at quarterback, resting Daniel Jones.

 

