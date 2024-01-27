Jalen Hurts will reportedly have a new QBs coach in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It sounds like Jalen Hurts will have a new position coach in 2024.

Eagles current quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney has been granted permission by the team to “explore other coaching opportunities,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

#Eagles quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney is free to explore other coaching opportunities, per league sources. Tanney has them and asked to look into them.



Eagles in transition on offense as they search for a new offensive coordinator. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2024

This isn’t much of a surprise as the Eagles are now looking for a new offensive coordinator to replace the recently fired Brian Johnson. When explaining the role of the next OC, head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned coaching the quarterback specifically.

“We're working on getting the best guy in here for the job and a guy who has a vision,” Sirianni said, “a guy who's going to call the plays, a guy who's going to be able to coach the quarterback in the same sense there.”

Last offseason, Johnson was promoted from QBs coach to OC and then Tanney was promoted from his position as assistant QBs coach. The Eagles weren’t awful on offense in 2023 but there was some clear regression and that included the quarterback position.

Before the Eagles’ late-season slide, Hurts was actually an MVP front-runner but that evaporated pretty quickly.

Here’s a side-by-side of Hurts’ numbers from 2022 and 2023:

2022: 15 games, 66.5%, 3,701 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 101.5 rating; 760 rushing yards, 13 TDs

2023: 17 games, 65.4%, 3,858 yards, 23 TDs, 15 INTs, 89.1 rating; 605 rushing yards, 15 TDs

Tanney, 36, had a career in the NFL as a QB that ended in 2020. He then joined the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2021. He was promoted in the next two offseason and appeared to be on the fast track to becoming an NFL offensive coordinator. But then the Eagles fell apart in 2023 and a bunch of coaching are going to be looking for new jobs.

On defense, the Eagles are hiring veteran coach Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator and have already started to interview some position coaches. The process will likely be similar on the other side of the ball once they find the new offensive coordinator.

Sirianni mentioned during the week that the position coach spots are up in the air. The new coordinators might want their own people in those spots but there are some coaches who might be retained. The most obvious one to keep is offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.

