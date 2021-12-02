Jalen Hurts remains limited in Thursday practice

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Wednesday that he’s “ready to go” for Sunday. But Philadelphia is being at least a little cautious with Hurts through the week.

After he was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice, Hurts was again limited for Thursday’s session on the Eagles’ injury report.

Hurts injured his ankle in last week’s loss to the Giants when his foot got stepped on.

However, running backs Jordan Howard (knee) and Boston Scot (illness) missed practice for a second consecutive day.

Receiver DeVonta Smith (illness) was back on the field in full after missing Wednesday’s session. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (rest/back) was also a full participant after a DNP on Wednesday.

Running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and defensive end Tarron Jackson (neck) went from limited to full. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs), defensive end Josh Sweat (knee), and linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle) remained limited.

Center Jason Kelce (rest/knee) did not practice.

