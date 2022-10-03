Jalen Hurts reacts to comeback win vs. Jags
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts to comeback win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2022 NFL season is here. Lets dive into the matchups that will highlighted weekly on Sunday Night Football.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian impacted a sloppy game that saw the Eagles improve to 4-0 as the NFL's last unbeaten team.
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot clinched during a loss to the White Sox.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
On Saturday, the NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to fire the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in last Sunday’s decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to action, despite demonstrating “gross motor instability” after his head struck the ground. According to NFL Media, the union cited two specific [more]
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Doug Pederson and Jason Kelce found each other on the field after Sunday's game, and their interaction will absolutely have Eagles fans in their feels. By Adam Hermann
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 5 of the college football season?
Check out what the MMA community had to say about Yan Xioanan's UFC Fight Night 211 win over Mackenzie Dern.
Are you on board with seemingly everyone's new No. 1 this week?
Purse and FedExCup breakdowns for winner Mackenzie Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson Farms Championship cut.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
The Golden State Warriors closed out the 2022 Japan Games with a 104-95 win versus the Washington Wizards. Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and James Wiseman all showed flashes of what they can bring to the table for the reigning NBA Champions.
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
Get the latest update on the injury suffered Sunday by Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. “It's a clubhouse full of guys who want to win," Olson said. Dansby Swanson and Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Braves beat New York 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on ''Fox NFL Sunday'' that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. ''As of today, I am bladder cancer free,'' Bradshaw said.