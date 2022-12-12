Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is having a season like no other.

Hurts has 22 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns with only three interceptions. That kind of production is unprecedented in NFL history. Only two players have even reached those passing-rushing touchdown thresholds in a season (Kyler Murray and Cam Newton), and both of them threw at least 10 interceptions in the season when they scored that many touchdowns.

Hurts has the lowest interception percentage in the NFL this season, having thrown an interception on just 0.8 percent of his passes. His passer rating of 108.4 is the best in the NFL.

If Hurts plays for the final four games the way he has played for the first 13, he’s on pace to finish this season with 4,128 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 897 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and just four interceptions. No quarterback has ever had a season equal to that.

Of course, there’s a good chance that Hurts won’t play all 17 games because there’s a good chance the Eagles will clinch the NFC No. 1 seed before the season is over. That may limit Hurts’ numbers.

Regardless, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has built an excellent offense around Hurts’ skill set, and Hurts is running it perfectly. He’s playing the quarterback position like few players ever have.

Jalen Hurts putting up unprecedented numbers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk