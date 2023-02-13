Jalen Hurts pulls off an Octopus as Eagles tie Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles tied the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium thanks to an “Octopus” by Jalen Hurts.
What’s an Octopus? In betting parlance, it is when the same player scores a touchdown and follows with the 2-point conversion.
That’s exactly what Hurts did against the Chiefs.
He set up a record-setting third touchdown run by a quarterback in one Super Bowl game with a 46-yard pass to DeVonta Smith.
WIDE OPEN.
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/n87bgXrbf3
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Hurts went over the goal line to make it 35-33 and then he barged into the end zone on the 2-point conversion.
FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR @JalenHurts. WOW.
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/4gMQdgM7Gm
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Two-point conversion is good.
Buckle up. Tie game.
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/HimJH4LK6o
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023