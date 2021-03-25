Jalen Hurts predicted to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ breakout player in 2021

Jalen Hurts is QB1 for the Philadelphia Eagles and with that promotion comes a huge responsibility to the franchise.

With Carson Wentz moving on to Indianapolis, Hurts has the opportunity to take the keys of the franchise for the foreseeable future if he’s able to show the proper growth during his first season as a starter.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently took a look at the breakout candidates for all 32 teams, and Hurts was the guy for the Eagles.

The Eagles sunk a second-round pick into Hurts just last year. While a non-first-round quarterback isn’t guaranteed anything, Hurts brings an intriguing skill set. “What we saw is a player who can really extend plays and create on his own. … We saw his ability to create when things weren’t there. That’s an unbelievable asset to have as a football team,” new head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “You can see his toughness on tape and how he carried himself. … He is a leader who loves football. There is no substitute for that.” Hurts is a developmental quarterback. However, the Eagles can set him up to succeed by adding another weapon with this year’s sixth pick.

Hurts will definitely have the support of his younger teammates and if the Eagles are able to hit on either Ja’Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts, Philadelphia could be a darkhorse candidate to land a Wild Card spot next winter.

