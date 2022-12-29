Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said “of course” when asked if there’s a chance of quarterback Jalen Hurts returning against the Saints this weekend and Thursday’s practice brought some reason for optimism about his availability.

Reporters at the open portion of practice share that Hurts is on the field and doing work with the team for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 15. The team’s injury report will bring word of his participation level and Friday’s injury report will carry any injury designation he has for Sunday’s game.

Sirianni called Hurts a “freak” at Wednesday’s press conference and said the quarterback’s “body just knows how to heal” while discussing his hope that Hurts will be able to play this week.

Gardner Minshew started in place of Hurts last weekend and will be in line for another start if Hurts’ return to practice doesn’t lead to a return to game action in Week 17.

Jalen Hurts on practice field Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk