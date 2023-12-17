Jalen Hurts to play vs. Seahawks on Monday night despite dealing with an illness

Darius Slay’s surgery news isn’t the only adversity Philadelphia is dealing with this weekend.

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts (illness) is expected to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks despite missing the week’s final practice.

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, added to the injury report Saturday due to illness, will play Monday night vs. the Seahawks, per source.



With Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith listed as questionable for Monday night due to his groin injury, there is a real chance that Seattle’s backup… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Hurts’ absence was considered a precautionary move, with the team hoping to avoid widespread illness among other players. The MVP candidate has logged 3,192 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 13 starts this season.

Hurts also has 430 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire