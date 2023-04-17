Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia agree to extension making him the highest paid player in NFL History

If there’s one player in the NFL that defines work ethic, it’s former Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Since losing his job to Tua Tagavailoa at Alabama, Hurts has done nothing but put the work in and be rewarded for it. He’s improved every year since he got to college, and that work paid off with an MVP-type season, a trip to the Super Bowl, and now Jalen Hurts has just got paid.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $255 million in the extension with $179.304 million guaranteed. $110 million of the guarantees comes at the signing of the deal. He’ll get $51 million a year in new money in the extension. Contract figures are according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurts also gets a no-trade clause in the deal.

Hurts was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract that would have paid him $4.2 million. Now he’s the highest-paid player in NFL history.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

He had a career year in 2023, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns during the Eagles 14-3 regular season.

In the Super Bowl, Hurts had a fantastic game, going toe-to-toe with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the breaking news.

Tremendous story

In 2018, Jalen Hurts was benched in the National Championship, and transferred out of Alabama. In 2023, Jalen Hurts is the highest paid player in NFL History. pic.twitter.com/Lwmtgur5fL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 17, 2023

Teammate and fellow former Sooner sends congrats

Dinner on @JalenHurts! 💰💰💰 Congrats bro – well-deserved 🙌 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 17, 2023

Ian Rapoport breaking it down

From our breaking news segment on @NFLNetwork: Detailing a historic day for the #Eagles and richly paid QB Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/U7lPvfVAUu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

To Quote the Man!

Keeping the main thing in Philly. We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023

He's proven to be that guy

Jalen Hurts has signed a five-year, $255M contract extension with $179M guaranteed. Worth every single penny. pic.twitter.com/VWYDbra98e — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts topping the market

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Eagles had to do it

Congrats @JalenHurts. Clear preference on winning over losing. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 17, 2023

Hard work pays off

Holy cow. Good for Jalen Hurts. Dude just keeps working hard and getting better. https://t.co/k5ZJH9kQqx — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 17, 2023

Living the Dream

What's Lamar going to do

Lamar Jackson has seen Deshaun Watson's contract. Lamar Jackson has seen Jalen Hurts' contract. Lamar Jackson would like you to run him his money. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) April 17, 2023

Agent Nicole Lynn helping make it happen

Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended: "Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link." Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M). Shoot your shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ZrOxeO7oE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 17, 2023

Boomer!

How about that! #Sooners alum @AgentNicoleLynn locking in a historic deal for former #Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, making him the highest paid player in #NFL history. #BoomerSooner connection is strong there. Congrats to both Hurts and Lynn. https://t.co/A0rkkV7SWL — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) April 17, 2023

Analysts react

Jalen Hurts is now the highest paid player in NFL history!@DiBiaseLOE has his initial takeaways on the #Eagles massive deal with QB1: pic.twitter.com/9hhHHshXNK — Locked On Eagles (@LockedOnBirds) April 17, 2023

