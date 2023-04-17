Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia agree to extension making him the highest paid player in NFL History

John Williams
·4 min read

If there’s one player in the NFL that defines work ethic, it’s former Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Since losing his job to Tua Tagavailoa at Alabama, Hurts has done nothing but put the work in and be rewarded for it. He’s improved every year since he got to college, and that work paid off with an MVP-type season, a trip to the Super Bowl, and now Jalen Hurts has just got paid.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $255 million in the extension with $179.304 million guaranteed. $110 million of the guarantees comes at the signing of the deal. He’ll get $51 million a year in new money in the extension. Contract figures are according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurts also gets a no-trade clause in the deal.

Hurts was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract that would have paid him $4.2 million. Now he’s the highest-paid player in NFL history.

He had a career year in 2023, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns during the Eagles 14-3 regular season.

In the Super Bowl, Hurts had a fantastic game, going toe-to-toe with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

