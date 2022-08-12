Jalen Hurts perfect as Eagles’ offense starts preseason with touchdown

Hurts perfect as Eagles’ offense starts preseason with TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Now that was an encouraging start for the Eagles offense.

The Eagles won the coin toss, got the ball first and marched down the field to open up their preseason with a touchdown against the Jets on Friday night.

That might be the last we see of Jalen Hurts this preseason.

The Eagles went 80 yards on the touchdown drive. Jalen Hurts was 6/6 for 80 yards and 1 touchdown. A.J. Brown was not targeted on the drive but Quez Watkins had 2 for 32 and Dallas Goedert caught a 22-yard touchdown to cap the drive. Miles Sanders also caught 2 passes for 20 yards.

On one play, Hurts scrambled right and was hit late and out of bounds by linebacker Quincy Williams. The late hit was called, but Nick Sirianni was furious. He had to be corralled back to the sideline.

The good news is that Hurts popped right back up after the hit and completed the touchdown drive.

On the ensuing drive, Eagles linebacker Kyzir White picked off a Zach Wilson pass and the Eagles’ second-team offense took the field with Gardner Minshew.

See ya in September, Jalen.